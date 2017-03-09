Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Court Liaison Program Celebrates One Year Anniversary

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Court Liaison Program. Introduced in 2016, this initiative places a liaison from Mid-Shore Pro Bono at area courthouses to support the region’s overburdened courts, and provide direct services to clients including intake and applications, and referrals to other community resources. The program has been extremely successful in its first year and a second liaison was hired to meet the community and court system’s demand. In addition, Spanish interpreter services were added in October 2016.

“The Mid-Shore’s rural character and expansive land area present unique challenges to citizens looking for legal advice,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “The Court Liaison program is our way of bringing legal services to the public and giving them access to advice through local volunteer attorneys and referrals near their homes or work. Connecting those in need with vital legal resources truly makes us a community-based service provider.”

Mid-Shore Pro Bono currently has Court Liaisons in Kent, Dorchester, Caroline Counties and Queen Anne’s County and in the process of expanding services to Talbot County to ensure access in each county the organization serves. This program is supported by the Administrative Office of the Courts, Department of Family Administration. For the Court Liaisons’ schedule, please visit the Mid-Shore Pro Bono website at www.midshoreprobono.org, or by calling the main office at 410-690-8218.

To reach more citizens in need and to expedite the intake process, Mid-Shore Pro Bono now offers their application process online at www.midshoreprobono.org. Staff members are also available to give presentations on all of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s services to area businesses, churches, state agencies and all other community programs to help raise awareness and connect low-income individuals with the services they need.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources. The organization serves citizens of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties. For more information, to apply for services or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.