Jay Fleming Photography Exhibit Opens in Leggett Gallery

Celebrate Second Saturday on Saturday, March 11 with an art show opening in the Leggett Gallery at the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center from 5-6:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

This month, the gallery features the works of renowned photographer Jay Fleming, whose critically-acclaimed book “Working the Water” is in its second printing.

Fleming discovered his passion of photography upon inheriting his father, former National Geographic photographer, Kevin Fleming’s film Nikon n90s at the young age of 14. He immediately developed an affinity to looking at life through the lens of his camera and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as a professional photographer. Now, at the age of 28, Fleming has an extensive portfolio that is sure to impress. He looks forward to continuing to learn, refine and experiment with his craft in the years to come.

This exhibit will feature scenes of life on the Chesapeake Bay. “Working the Water” will be for sale and Fleming will be signing copies during the reception.

Refreshments for the opening reception will be provided by The Wine Bar. For more information, please contact Marcie Molloy at 410-827-5825 or mamolloy@chesapeake.edu.