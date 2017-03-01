Draw for Sight Bicycle Porker Run Ride on April 30

by

The Chestertown Lions Club is sponsoring the 7th Annual “Draw for Sight Bicycle Poker Run Ride” on April 30, Sunday. It begins and ends at Betterton Volunteer Fire Company. Starting time is at 8:30 am. The 36.8 or 60 mile, rolling to flat loop ride, is in Kent County, Maryland.

Registration fees are as follows:

$25.00 until March 31, 2017

$30.00 from April 1, 2017 to April 29 ,2017

$40.00 day of ride

Ride registration begins at 7:30 am. Helmet required, audio headsets prohibited.

The bicycle ride includes a map, marked routes, cash prizes to the top ten poker hands, sag, 5 food stops. You can purchase replacement cards at end of ride.

Proceeds benefit Lions Club Sight Programs. All blind riders may ride free.

Go to www.chestertownlionsclub.org for registration form, ride rules and up to date information.

Register on line at www.active.com.

Chestertown Lions Charities, Inc. is a non-profit tax-exempt public charity as provided for in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.