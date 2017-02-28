The Artists’ Gallery presents “Skirting The Shore”

by

On First Friday, March 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will present “SKIRTING THE SHORE,” featuring the work of Bonnie Howell. This new body of oil paintings draws inspiration from local waterways. Paddling along the quiet edges reveal endless details of nature and time to observe the beauty of the Eastern Shore from a unique perspective. “When I’m on or next to the water”, Bonnie reflects, “the peaceful nature of the surface calms my spirit and begs to be an image to be painted.”

Bonnie’s interest in art started with painting bulletin boards while attending grade school here in Chestertown. Then in high school she designed and painted stage sets and went on to major in fine arts in college. She received her BA degree from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC and her teachers certificate from Washington College in Chestertown, MD. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and then painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership in 2003. She has continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of the Portrait Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member of the Working Artists Forum of Easton, MD, where she shows her work in regional shows.

Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of life – portraits and nature at The Artists’ Gallery were she is the managing partner and from her home Whistle field Studio. She also offers private painting classes at the gallery. Her paintings are in many private collections across the US as well as local and public collections, including the Shore Medical Center, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Washington College, Garnett School, Dr. Hickman’s office (all in Chestertown) and the Turnersville Assembly Hall in New Jersey.

Please join Bonnie and her partners at the opening reception, Friday, March 3, 2017, from 5 to 8 pm., at THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY, 239 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For information phone: 410-778-2425 or visit our website: www.theartistsgalleryctown.com