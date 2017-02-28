Registration Now Open for Maryland Leadership Summer Programs

by

The Maryland Leadership Workshops summer curriculum offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities. All programs are held on the campus of Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.

Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 16-22, 2017): For students entering grades 6-8 in Fall 2017. Students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.

Bridge (July 9-15, 2017): For experienced student leaders entering grades 8 or 9 in 2017, who are ready for more intensive training and practice prior to entering Senior High Workshops.

Senior High Workshop (July 23-29, 2017): For students entering grades 9-12 in Fall 2017. A fun, challenging, inspiring, and fulfilling week-long experience for teens that helps them to develop leadership skills needed to succeed in diverse environments.

Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 9-15, 2017): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills.

Journey (July 9-15, 2017): For Howard County girls entering 8th or 9th grade in Fall 2017. Support for this program has been provided by the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County. At this unique program, each student identifies her own leadership skills, strengths, and weaknesses in a supportive and fun environment, which fosters increased self-esteem and confidence.

Each program offers a supportive and fun environment to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence for a diverse composition of students from around Maryland and the country. Program participants, known as delegates, develop concepts and skills during workshops, group projects, committee responsibilities and small group discussion sessions. Other activities include games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities for delegates to lead activities for their peers.

Registration for the Summer 2017 programs is available online at www.MLW.org. Registration closes on May 15, 2017, and an Early Bird discount is offered to those who register before April 1. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Anita Anderson at 301-444-8623.

About Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland

Maryland Leadership Workshops is Maryland’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. In existence since 1955, Maryland Leadership Workshops has provided generations of participants – known as delegates – with an incomparable experience to discover and develop strengths and skills essential to lifelong leadership. Using the model of facilitative instruction unique among youth leadership programs, delegates take ownership of personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. To learn more, please call Maryland Leadership Workshops at 301-444-8623 or visit www.mlw.org.