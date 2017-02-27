Join Karen Klinedinst for iPhone Photography Classes at Adkins Arboretum

by

Inside your iPhone is one of the most inspiring, capable and fun imaging systems for photography. More than just a snapshot device, the iPhone is a powerful creative tool for creating art. We now carry both a camera and a darkroom with us! Discover the creative possibilities of iPhone photography when Baltimore artist Karen Klinedinst leads a series of programs at Adkins Arboretum.

In Getting Started with iPhone Photography, on Sat., March 11, learn techniques to improve your technique for capturing images with your iPhone. You’ll also learn basic tips for editing and fine-tuning photos directly on your phone.

In Photo Editing on Your iPhone and iPad, on Sat., March 25, you’ll learn to improve photos you’ve already taken. This workshop covers editing, fine-tuning and perfecting photos directly on your iPhone and/or iPad.

For more than 20 years, Klinedinst has maintained a fine art photography practice focused on place, nature and the environment. Her practice has evolved alongside technology to include shooting, editing and creating works of art directly on her iPhone. Klinedinst’s landscapes have been exhibited widely and are in the collection of the National Park Service and in numerous private collections.

Advance registration is required for the workshops. Register at adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.