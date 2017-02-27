Greater Chestertown Initiative Plans Meeting Around Main Street

by

Main Street Chestertown is back. As part of the charge to Chestertown’s Economic Development and Marketing Coordinator Kay Macintosh,the previously dormant Main Street is now organized to begin to develop an agenda to support economic vitality downtown.

The Greater Chestertown Initiative meeting this month will focus exclusively on Main Street at their February 28 meeting from 5:00 to 6:00 on the second floor of Town Hall. Come learn what Main Street Chestertown is all about, how they are getting organized, what they learned from their strategic planning sessions and what role you might play. All are welcome.

The National Main Street, of which Chestertown’s Main Street is a member, describes the efforts of their member organizations: “As we in the Main Street movement know, innovation, collaboration, and the dedication of local leaders and volunteers are helping to revive economies across the country. From the downtown districts of small farming towns in Iowa to vibrant neighborhoods in Boston, the road to improved economic opportunity for all Americans travels through Main Street.” Leading our local efforts are the new officers of Main Street Chestertown: Paul Heckles, President; Bryan Matthews, Vice President; Renee Bench, Secretary; and Jeff Weber, Treasurer.