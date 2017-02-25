Spy Moment: Singing to Support the National Immigration Law Center

by

There is no secret that the Spy loves the Pam Ortiz Band. So when we were sent a short video of their last performance to support the National Immigration Law Center by Spy friend Jeff Weber, we thought our readers would enjoy it as much as we did.

BTW, A concert to highlight climate change & clean energy with special guests Meredith Davies Hadaway, Celtic harp, poetry Andrew McCown, outdoor educator & storyteller Robert Earl Price, and poet Jeff Davis is now set for Friday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m.

To reserve tickets for these concerts: Visit http://www.pamortizband.com/