Children’s Book Launch Event at The Bookplate

The Bookplate will host a children’s book launch and workshop event for “Everywhere, Wonder” by Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 am. The Chestertown author/illustrator, husband/wife duo will give a funny, informative, kid-focused presentation about working together to create their latest children’s picture book, “Everywhere, Wonder.” Matthew and Robbi will read and sign the book, and help kids write and illustrate their own “Books of Wonder,” teaching them to notice, appreciate, and share the interesting and beautiful things all around them. This event is ideal for children in kindergarten through sixth grades and grown-up children-at-heart are welcome to attend too. (Matthew and Robbi’s newborn baby Jasper will also be there.)