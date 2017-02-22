Mardi Gras Masquerade Dance Party at the Garfield Center

by

Attention! Revelers of all ages are invited to the annual Mardi Gras Masquerade, Music and Dance Party at The Garfield Center for the Arts on Friday, February 24th. The perennially popular Dixie Power Trio will entertain beginning at 7 pm; with the lobby doors opening at 6:30 pm.

The Dixie Power Trio is a four-piece group dedicated to the music and sounds of Louisiana. The group is based in Fredericksburg, VA and has toured extensively throughout the United States in support of their eight independently produced recordings. “Big Parade” is the band’s most recent release and was recorded in 2013. In a typical set the DPT will play a gumbo of different styles including zydeco, Cajun, New Orleans jazz, funk, street parade, and rock. The songs are a mix of Louisiana-flavored originals and covers—all with a unique, happy-go-lucky attitude. The band’s music has been featured on NPR’s “All Thing’s Considered” and on several WB television shows. Over the past few years the DPT has shared the concert stage with many Louisiana music luminaries including Wynton Marsalis, the Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Terrence Simien, Chubby Carrier, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Olympia Brass Band, and Beausoleil.

Costumes are not mandatory, but highly encouraged! Intermission will feature King Cake and a special performance by Philip Dutton & the Alligators. A cash bar will include Mardi Gras specials, and beads and masks will be available for those who need to accessorize.

Reservations Recommended! General Admission is $25; but a $30 “Backpack” ticket ensures that $5 will be donated to the local Backpack program, which provides needy children with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food over the weekends. Student tickets are $15 with ID. For more information, visit www.garfieldcenter.org, email boxoffice@garfieldcenter.org or call 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD.