Local Artists Head to American Craft Council Flagship Show in Baltimore

Create.art.craft.design artist/craftmen Dave and Patti Hegland, Marilee Schumann and Faith Wilson will join more than 650 top contemporary artisans at the Baltimore Convention Center for the American Craft Council’s flagship show, February 24, 25, and 26.

There, in addition to Create’s partners and many of our visiting artists, you’ll see the best of the best of contemporary craft from all over the country. This is a must see show!

for more information, please go to here

Hegland Glass: Booth #1105

Marilee Schumann Pottery Booth #807

Faith Wilson Floorcloths Booth #3206