Chestertown Environmental Committee Polishes Up Web Site

A project update by the Chestertown Environmental Committee was presented to the town council during their meeting on Monday.

Master gardener and committee member Shane Brill displayed the newly designed Committee’s web page now appearing on the town’s website and pointed out that the new format is easily searchable. The page is replete with helpful videos from dealing with high energy bills to growing niche crops and learning how to compost along with precise instructions on how to participate in Chestertown’s environmental health.

Helpful “Resouce” and “Take Action” sections fulfill the Committee’s mission to “promote careful stewardship, research, and wise use of natural and economic resources with the goal of achieving an improved quality of life for the community and future generations through sustainable initiatives”.

The site also highlights upcoming events like the March 2 “Garbage Warrior” documentary to be shown at 7:00 pm at Sumner Hall.

Goals for the group include:

Improve Chestertown’s natural environment through the incorporation of sustainable best practices for the Town’s land use and management, stormwater infrastructure, watershed stewardship, and tree canopy.

Strengthen the Town’s economy through initiatives that foster sustainable business practices, reinvestment in vacant storefronts, and green purchasing policies.

Encourage healthy living for the Town’s populace through the expansion of parks, walking trails, bicycle lanes, and wellness programs.

Reduce the Town’s carbon footprint through the expanded use of alternative energy systems, energy-saving practices, and recycling programs.

See their new site page here. The can also be found on Facebook.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.