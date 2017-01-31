Final Weekend to See “Jake’s Women” at Church Hill Theatre

by

This weekend is the final opportunity to see Church Hill Theatre’s 2017 season opener: Jake’s Women by Neil Simon, which local reviewer Peter Heck commends for its strong cast and dramatic effects. Director Shelagh Grasso suggests that Jake’s Women, written after the breakup of the playwright’s third marriage, offers a “peek into the mind of Neil Simon.” Whether or not it is truly autobiographical, Jake’s Women is a classic Simon comedy which offers “a combination of real-life characters and sharp dialogue that audiences know to expect from Simon.”

Jake, a writer with both mental health and relationship issues, is trying to save his marriage. In the course of the play, he consults with both the audience and “ghost” women from his past, including his mother, a much-loved deceased wife, and his daughter. When real and imaginary women collide, even Jake’s psychiatrist is confused.

The Church Hill Theatre production of Jake’s Women will run through February 5, with performances at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays. CHT offers discounted rates for groups of ten or more. Call the box office at 410-556-6003 or visit the website www.churchhilltheatre.org for details and reservations.