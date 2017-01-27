Stories in Service: Alvah Jerome Walley

by

Editor’s Note: The Chestertown Spy, in partnership with the Garfield Center for the Arts, will be honoring Kent County resident veterans over the next few weeks as part of the Garfield’s production of the classic WWII era production of Mister Roberts. The full Stories in Service series will be on display in the Kohl Lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts during the three weekend run of the play,



“I can remember when we were on alert to go to Iran … we painted everything from OD green to the desert color. I must have painted every jeep, every vehicle they had. I was in basic training at the time and they were flying equipment over to Iran. While we were doing training we could see the planes flying over.

Then my orders were to go to Germany and I did the rest of my tour in Germany. It was fun. With me being so young, I never experienced anything like that. At 17 I got a taste of seeing the world; different people, different cultures. “

Alvah Jerome Walley

US Army (1973-1976)

US Army Reserve (1977-1978)

National Guard (1979)

