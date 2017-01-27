Letter to Editor: Give the Fuehrer a Chance?

by

Even after “Mein Kampf,” some Germans still said, “Give our new fuehrer a chance.” And even after his racist, violent, jingoist, nationalist campaign with full-frontal bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, and alternative facts—which hasn’t stopped after his inauguration—some Americans still say, “Give our new president a chance.”

A chance to do what?

Gren Wittman

Rock Hall