Letter to Editor: Give the Fuehrer a Chance?

Even after “Mein Kampf,” some Germans still said, “Give our new fuehrer a chance.” And even after his racist, violent, jingoist, nationalist campaign with full-frontal bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, and alternative facts—which hasn’t stopped after his inauguration—some Americans still say, “Give our new president a chance.”
A chance to do what?
Gren Wittman
Rock Hall
