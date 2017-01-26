2017 Bay to Ocean Writers Conference: Last Chance to Register!

by

Not only will more than 150 creative minds gather at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland, but March 11, 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the annual Bay to Ocean Writers Conference.This conference has historically been known for its rich content, variety of topics, connections made and inspiration cultivated all at a reasonable cost.

Workshops will feature 30 one-hour sessions bringing back some regulars such as Austin Camacho, Barbara Esstman, and Robert Bidinotto. Robert Whitehill who will speak about researching thrillers, Tara Laskowski on flash fiction, romance novelist Gail Barrett about crafting just the right point of view, and Glen Finland, author of Next Stop, who will discuss memoirs. Loriann Oberlin, an Easton therapist and author of Overcoming Passive-Aggression, will show how to write difficult people into your novels and tap her years of freelancing with “writing to make money,” both of which are new topics at Bay to Ocean.

The writing conference draws together more than 230 attendees who come to meet and learn from authors, editors, poets, promotion experts, and publishers. Attendees exchange ideas, hone their craft, and network with writing colleagues during lunch.

Conference fees are $100 for Eastern Shore Writers members, $125 for non-members and $55 for students with ID. Registration includes continental breakfast, lunch, afternoon snacks, and all workshops.An onsite bookstore runs throughout the day with participant books.

As one of the region’s premier educational seminars, theBay To Ocean Writers Conference last year attracted attendees from eight states as well as the District of Columbia. To join the email list, visit http://www.baytoocean.com. Alert your writing colleagues and sharelinks on Twitter and at www.facebook.com/BaytoOcean.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary year, a video produced for the occasion will be shown during the opening ceremonies. Registration closes on February 26, 2017.