Wye River Upper School Hosts Winter Admissions Open House

Wye River Upper School is hosting an Admissions Open House on Sunday, January 29 from 2pm-4pm. The event is being held on campus at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD. Wye River serves students from 7 Maryland counties including Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Kent and Dorchester with bus service to and from Easton, Cambridge, and Stevensville.
Wye River Upper School is a college preparatory high school offering an engaging, supportive and challenging curriculum for students with ADHD, dyslexia, anxiety or other learning challenges.
For more information, please contact:
Katie Theeke
Director of Admissions and Communications
Tel: 410-758-2922
katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org
www.wyeriverupperschool.org
…because not all great minds think alike.
