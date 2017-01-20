Classic ‘Berenstain Bears’ at TPAC

by

Currently engaged in a critically-acclaimed, sold out off-Broadway run in NYC, The Berenstain Bears LIVE! is hitting the road. The show comes to the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Come on down to Bear Country where Brother Bear, Sister Bear, Papa Bear, and Mama Bear sing and dance in this colorful new musical filled with fun for the whole family.

Adapted from the classic children’s book series by Stan and Jan Berenstain, The Berenstain Bears LIVE! brings everyone’s favorite bear family to life in a thrilling theatrical experience that kids as well as their parents will treasure for many years to come. As always, Bear Country is not without its complications: Brother Bear’s grades are slipping, Sister Bear still has a few things to learn about making new friends, and Papa Bear just can’t stop eating junk food. Thankfully, we can always depend on Mama Bear and her loving patience to help set things right. The Berenstain Bears LIVE! will give boys and girls of all ages the chance to fall in love with these characters, just as their parents did when they were growing up.

Show tickets are $9.For more information and tickets, please call the box office at 410-827-5867 or email lzaragoza@chesapeake.edu.