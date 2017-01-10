The Chester River Youth Choir welcomes new and returning singers from age 7 to 17 to the first rehearsal at 4:15 p.m. Monday, January 16th at the Garfield Center in Chestertown. The treble voiced boys and girls of the Youth Choir will rehearse Mondays from 4:15 to 5:45 under the direction of founder Julie Lawrence (moosicmom@aol.com) to prepare for their May 12th concert. Registration is $40.
Sing with the Chester River Youth Choir
January 10, 2017 by Leave a Comment
