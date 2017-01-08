Extreme Birding Report from Eastern Neck

by

One of our Spy agents sent in this report from Eastern Neck Island.

Dateline Eastern Neck NWR for the Winter Waterfowl Walk January 7 … Brrrrr! … Temp in 20s … Gusting wind … Snow storm blowing from northeast … We had some dropouts, but 13 hardy souls joined three guides … Photo shows walkers on the new sandbar behind the new breakwater installed last fall at Cedar Point, southernmost tip of the Refuge … Observing a raft of scaup in the thousands, bunched up in mouth of Hail Creek … Other birds espied: bald eagles, northern harrier, canvasbacks, tundra swans … People love exploring non-public areas of the island!’Twas Winter Waterfowl Walk No. 3, with two more walks coming up on February 4 and March 4.

There’s a limit of 25 participants per walk, but a few spaces are still available for either or both. Anyone interested should go here