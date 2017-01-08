Extreme Birding Report from Eastern Neck

One of our Spy agents sent in this report from Eastern Neck Island.
Dateline Eastern Neck NWR for the Winter Waterfowl Walk January 7 … Brrrrr! … Temp in 20s … Gusting wind … Snow storm blowing from northeast … We had some dropouts, but 13 hardy souls joined three guides … Photo shows walkers on the new sandbar behind the new breakwater installed last fall at Cedar Point, southernmost tip of the Refuge … Observing a raft of scaup in the thousands, bunched up in mouth of Hail Creek … Other birds espied: bald eagles, northern harrier, canvasbacks, tundra swans … People love exploring non-public areas of the island!’Twas Winter Waterfowl Walk No. 3, with two more walks coming up on February 4 and March 4.
There’s a limit of 25 participants per walk, but a few spaces are still available for either or both. Anyone interested should go here
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.