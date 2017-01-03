Ten Area Dance Pairs to Compete At Horizons’ “Dance with the Stars”

by

Ten local dance pairs will compete for the coveted People’s Choice mirror-ball trophy and raise money for a great cause when the seventh Horizons’ Dance with the Stars fundraiser gets underway Saturday evening, February 4, 2017, at the Kent County Community Center in Worton, Maryland.

The popular event, which raises funds for the Horizons academic enrichment program for low-income children in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, pairs local “stars” with trained dancers for a spirited takeoff on the popular Dancing with the Stars television show. Prior to the event and during the evening’s competition, friends and supporters vote for their favorite dance pairs by donating to Horizons. Tickets are priced from $80 for general admission to $150 per person for prime table seats next to the dance floor.

This year’s décor theme is Le Moulin Rouge, after the famous Paris nightclub. The 2017 Stars and Pros will be offering a diverse program that includes jive, polka, swing, two-step, and hip-hop. They are:

Sheila Bair, president of Washington College and former chair of the FDIC, dancing with Darryl Calloway, a former professional ballroom competitor who teaches at Sudlersville Middle School.

David Bowman, Vice President at Peoples Bank, dancing with Aundra Weissert, fitness instructor and an associate director of admissions at Washington College.

Eric Fitch, Co-owner and fitness trainer at Physically Fitch personal training gym, dancing with Natalie Lane, a Zumba fitness and line-dancing instructor.

Kristen Owen, assistant vice president and investment adviser representative at Chesapeake Bank and Trust and president of the Downtown Chestertown Association, dancing with Mark Pagano, certified fitness specialist and owner and master instructor at Phoenix Personal Fitness & Martial Arts, Inc.

Jamie Kirkpatrick, a college counselor and essayist, dancing with Jennifer Tosten, owner and principal teacher at Jennifer’s School of Dance.

Bryan Matthews, vice president at KRM Development Corporation and former director of athletics at Washington College, dancing with ballroom instructor and former international ballroom competitor Lucia Calloway, who teaches art and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math) at Matapeake Middle School.

John Schratwieser, executive director of the arts nonprofits Maryland Citizens for the Arts and Artists in Residence/Chestertown, dancing with actress and Evergrain Bakery pastry chef Melissa McGlynn.

Pat Parkhurst, art teacher at Kent School, dancing with salsa instructor and competitor Diego Guzman.

Morey “Moe” Weimer, English teacher at Gunston School, dancing with Zumba fitness instructor Jennifer Tunis.

And Genie Wootton, attorney with Rasin Wootton & Hurd, dancing with

dance enthusiast and builder Tom Allen.

Emcees for the evening are Jim and Diane Landskroener, and judges for the dance competition’s Judges Trophy will be Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino, Queen Anne’s County High School dance teacher Amber Wright, and Chestertown “Dentist to the Stars” Neil W. Brayton.

To purchase a reservation, vote for a dance pair ($1 = 1 vote) or learn more about the event, visit: www.horizonskentqueenannes.org. Or call the Horizons office at 410-778-9903 to request an invitation be mailed.

Serving grades K-8, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s provides six weeks of academics, cultural enrichment and swim lessons for promising but financially disadvantaged children recommended by their public schools. The host schools — Radcliffe Creek School, Gunston School and Washington College — provide free use of their campuses each summer and some administrative support throughout the year. All other expenses are covered through grants and private donations. The local program is the second oldest of more than 45 affiliates of Horizons National located across the United States. Visit http://www.horizonsnational.org/ for more information.