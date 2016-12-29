Governor’s Staff Letter on Marina Request Confuses and Disappoints

by

A letter from Maryland’s Department of Budget & Management to supporters of the Chestertown Marina renovation regarding the town’s funding request for marina improvements resulted in disappointment and confusion in the town offices.

Although the Kent County News received an undated copy of the letter last week, the Mayor and Town have not received a formal response to their request to date.

In mid-October, 400 letters from county residents and businesses were sent to Governor Hogan to help underscore regional support for the project.

Addressing the $1.5 million request from the State’s capital budget, David Brinkley, Secretary of Budget and Management, noted that Governor Hogan had included $200,000 in the State’s capital budget for the marina project.

Mayor Cerino spoke last week to the Office of Capital Budgeting to clarify some of the points made in the letter, specifically paragraph 4, “While some of these funds have been used, there are still funds available to the Town of Chestertown that have not yet been expended. The total available balance available to the Town at this time is nearly $800,000.”

Cerino stated during the last town council meeting that available funds could not be used until permits have been received from the State.

Also, it has been noted that the $4 million mentioned in the Secretary’s letter is for the whole State, not just Chestertown.

While the marina project still moves forward with funds on hand and awaits positive news for a $1 million grant request to the US Department of Agriculture, more funding information will be made available on January 18 with the state budget’s publication.

Mayor Cerino will address the issue at next Monday’s town council meeting.