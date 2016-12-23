Unitarians Celebrate “Eve of the Eve”

by

Get in the holiday spirit on Friday, December 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Lend your voice to Carol Singing, (all your favorites) conducted by Philip Dutton, followed by UUCR’s “Eve of the Eve” service, led by Rev. Greg Chute, who will tell us about “The Many Stories of Christmas.” This is an inter-generational event, during which we will enjoy stories for all ages, lots of music, and Christmas cookies afterward.

Join us for this seasonal celebration; all are most welcome. For more information call 410-778-3440.