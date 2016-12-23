RiverArts Opens 2017 Exhibition Year with Annual Members’ Show

by

RiverArts’ Annual Members’ Show will open our 2017 year of exhibitions. All member artists are invited to submit work for this show. The show will run from January 6 to 28, with the opening reception on First Friday, January 6, 5 to 8 pm.

Open to all media and with no theme, the Members’ Show offers our artists the opportunity to exhibit some of their best work. A favorite of artists and viewers alike, the Members’ Show both celebrates and proves the variety and vibrancy of the arts in our community. January’s show is curated by Nora Carey. Submission guidelines, drop-off dates and more details are available on the RiverArts website, www.chestertownriverarts.org, click on exhibits, or by visiting the gallery.

The 2017 exhibition schedule features 4 themed shows including the popular Art of Stewardship, an invitational “Emerging Artists” show curated by Raven Bishop, a Juried Painting, Sculpture and Contemporary Craft, an Abstract and Woodworking Show, a Photography show, and a Children’s Art exhibit. The full schedule is available on the website.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM. For more information please call the gallery at 410 778 6300, email info@chestertownriverarts.org, or visit the website at www.chestertownriverarts.org.