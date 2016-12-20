WC-ALL Announces Registration for Spring Classes

by

Beginning Monday, December 19 and continuing through January 17, members of the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning can sign up for classes offered during the two sessions of the Spring Semester. Nineteen classes are available, eleven in session one which runs from January 29 to March 10, and eight in the second session, March 19 to April 28.

For those in the community who have not yet joined WC-ALL and would like to know more about this lively group of life-long learners, as well as learn about the new spring class schedule, check out http://bit.ly/wcall-studying or come to SHOWCASE on Thursday, January 12 at 4:00 PM (Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College campus.) There you will hear presentations about each class and have a chance to meet instructors and current and prospective members during the refreshment period.

Consider joining friends and neighbors who already take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to stretch their minds and learn something new and interesting. Membership is open to all for an annual or semi-annual fee which allows you to sign up for as many classes as you wish – some members have been known to take one class each weekday!

Registration for classes is available now, at SHOWCASE, and by Web or regular mail through Tuesday,January 17. Bear in mind that class size is often limited and popular courses tend to fill early. Call 410-778-7221 or go online for a copy of the full catalog or further information. Please note that the WC-ALL office is closed during Winter Break and will reopen on January 3.