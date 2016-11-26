Ring in the Yuletide with Adkins Arboretum’s Candlelit Caroling Celebration

by

Ring in the holiday season with an evening of music, light and merriment when Adkins Arboretum hosts its annual Candlelit Caroling Celebration on Sat., Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

At the Visitor’s Center, enjoy seasonal live music in the gallery by Chestertown performers Dovetail and Nevin Dawson, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash wine bar. Take a candlelit walk through the woods along the Blockston Branch, stopping along the way to sing carols and toast marshmallows over a roaring bonfire. Join Delmarva Stargazers in the meadow to view the winter sky, step inside a twinkly gingerbread house, and top off the evening with a winter hayride to the Funshine Garden for hot cider and tree decorating.

Tickets for adults are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Children ages 3–18 are $10, and children 2 and under are free. Registration closes on Mon., Dec. 5.

To reserve tickets for the Candlelit Caroling Celebration, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature, conservation and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.