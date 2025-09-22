The Daily Record Announces 2025 Most Admired CEOs

The Daily Record has named David Fike, President & CEO of Leadership Maryland, one of Maryland’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs.

Most Admired CEOs honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. A panel of judges selects these honorees based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.

Three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Leadership, which honors sustained achievement over a period of at least six-years. This year’s inductees are Greg Abel, Abel Communications; Marco V. Ávila, P.E., Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Franklyn Baker, United Way of Central Maryland; Br. John Kane, FSC, Ed.D., Calvert Hall College High School; and Susan Malone, Wide Angle Youth Media. A listing of all the winners is below.

“The 2025 Most Admired CEOs are extraordinary leaders. They have impressive resumes, work to lead their companies to success and are truly admired by their peers, teams and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “They help to grow the next generation of leaders in Maryland by empowering those who work for them, those they work with on community boards and through mentoring. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these outstanding CEOs.”

This year’s Most Admired CEOs will be honored at a celebration on Nov. 3 at the Hilton BWI, 1739 West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. Food stations, drinks and networking begin at 4:30 p.m., with the awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. followed at 6:30 p.m. with dessert, drinks and networking. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

2025 Most Admired CEOs

***Indicates Circle of Leadership Inductee

Government

Karen Holt, Harford County Office of Economic Development

Brandi Stocksdale, Baltimore City Department of Social Services

Higher Education

Dr. Courtney Overton, University of Maryland, College Park

Dr. Falecia D. Williams, Prince George’s Community College



Nonprofit with less than $10 million in annual revenue

***Marco V. Ávila, P.E., Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Kim Callari, The Baltimore Station

Erika Strauss Chavarria, Columbia Community Care

David Fike, Leadership Maryland

Danista E. Hunte, Maryland Philanthropy Network

Mary D. Kane, Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Hye Yeong Kwon, Center for Watershed Protection, Inc.

***Susan Malone, Wide Angle Youth Media

Dr. Diandra Poe, Glass Soldier

Eddie Resende, World Trade Center Institute

Robin Rickard, Chrysalis House, Inc.

Michael Sakata, Maryland Transportation Builders & Materials Association

Nico Sanders, Community Housing Associates

Nonprofit with more than $10 million in annual revenue

***Franklyn Baker, United Way of Central Maryland

Tracy Broccolino, Community Action Council of Howard County Inc.

Bob Cohn, The Baltimore Banner

Johnathan Davis, Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

John Dumas, Service Coordination, Inc.

Bernard Gyebi-Foster, MBA, LCPC, Tuerk House, Inc.

***Br. John Kane, FSC, Ed.D., Calvert Hall College High School

Gregory T. Miller, Penn-Mar Human Services

Kristen Pironis, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Private company with 50 or fewer employees

***Greg Abel, Abel Communications

Patrick Collins, Greenspring Advisors

Dr. Nkem Okeke, Medicalincs

Stanford Oliver, Camelot Secure

Karen Pecora-Barbour, The Barbour Group, LLC

Kimberly Prescott, Prescott HR, Inc.

Dr. Jennifer Rios, Pinnacle Software Consulting Inc, DBA PSCI-LIA

John J. Scott, Jr., Westminster American Insurance Company

Private company with 51-149 employees

Kristen Valdes, b.well Connected Health

Private company with 150 or more employees

Steven Attman, Acme Paper & Supply Co. Inc.

Jack Dwyer, Capital Funding Group & CFG Bank

Kim Wireman, LCSW-C, LCADC, Powell Recovery Center, Inc.