Chestertown Spy

In a Baltimore Sun article headlined “Seven years, $13M in tax dollars: What happened to Cambridge Harbor?” state and local officials acknowledge that the ambitious mixed-use project, which was planned to include an anchor hotel, fishing pier, shops, and residential development, is still “years away from any substantive progress.” They cite pending approvals and uncertain financing as major reasons for the delay. The Sun notes that pier funding has yet to be approved by the state, no hotel developer has been hired, and the city has not signed off on the plans.

According to the Sun’s review of tax filings and other records, Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. (CWDI) has received $13.158 million in federal, state, and local grants over the past six years. That includes $8.8 million in state grants, $2.4 million in federal funding, $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $204,000 directly from Cambridge, and $205,000 from Dorchester County. The records show that 27 percent went to construction, 24 percent to design, 24 percent to property acquisition, 18 percent to demolition, and 7 percent to operating costs.

CWDI chairwoman Angie Hengst said the group is working with city planning staff on required approvals and hopes to have a contract signed by the end of October.

