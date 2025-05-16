Wine of the Week: Rosato Toscano IGT

Ciao Tutti!

This week at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Rosato Toscano IGT ( $19.95, 12% ABV) from the Istine winery in Radda in Chianti, Toscana. Production of Rosato began in Italy many centuries ago, but the Rosato style wasn’t typical in Italy as France’s counterpart in Provence until a sea shift in the early 1900s. Winemakers discovered during their production of red wine that if they reduced the ratio of skin to juice, some of the just-crushed dark shinned grapes bled away. This runoff was then fermented separately to produce a simple Rosato. Soon, growers made wine from grape varieties explicitly grown to become deeply flavored Rosati.

Istine’s high-altitude, small vineyards are located in Radda in Chianti and Gaiole in Chianti in the Chianti Classico area. Winemaker Angela Fronti’s family was originally engaged in the construction and management of vineyards and grew grapes previously sold in bulk.

When you have three vineyards in the heart of the Chianti Classico region, in high locations having soils in which the Sangiovese grape of Chianti Classico thrives, it is time to get into the game. Fonti took a leap of faith and in 2009 launched her first wines. She became a rising star in Chianti wine and seven years later, the winery was certified organic. Her portfolio of wines now includes ten wines and spirits, including Rosato, Bianco, Merlot, five Chianti Classico, and Reserva; Gin, and Vermouth.

Fronti is also a member of the FIVI (The Italian Federation of Independent Winemakers), founded in 2008. The distinctive decal on the neck of bottles signifies the winemaker cultivates his/her own vineyards and bottles and sells his/her own wine as an extra indication of quality.

Istine Rosato is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes. It has a deep pink color, a lush nose of ripe red fruit aromas, bright acidity, and a mineral-driven finish. It is very easy to drink as an aperitif or to pair with grilled fish or veggies.

Many of you are fans of this winery’s Chianti that is currently in Piazza’s collection so come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste Chianti’s cousin Rosato!

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.