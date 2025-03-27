Remembering Tom Timberman

Thomas Maxwell Fiske Timberman of Chestertown, MD died on March 18, 2025, at Inova Fairfax Medical Center in Virginia. He was 84.

He was born in Georgia on October 6, 1940, the son of the late Thomas and Virginia Fiske Timberman.

He attended Georgetown University where he earned his Bachelors and J.D. Degree. After finishing law school, he began his career with the Foreign Service.

Tom’s first assignment was in Switzerland, then he went to Vietnam and the Philippines. He continued his service in Norway and Vienna where he worked on the S.A.L.T. negotiations. Later in his career Tom attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. He married Judith Lang in 1988.

He was soon off again to take a post in India, spending two years as Consul General in Chennai before retiring. After retirement Tom served as temporary Charge’ d’ affaires in Equatorial Guinea before returning to Washington D.C. Tom and Judy moved to Rock Hall, MD in 1996 and later to Chestertown, MD. In 2005 he worked as a contractor with Deloitte in Afghanistan and Iraq, embedded as a civilian contractor working with the government. He also worked with the OSCE (Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe) in Croatia and Bosnia.

He was a member of Madras Rotary Club in India, Metropolitan Club of Washington D.C., Chevy Chase Club, DACOR Bacon House, Kent County Democratic Central Committee, and ran for Kent County Commissioner. He enjoyed writing and was a longtime contributor to The Chestertown Spy.

In addition to his wife, Judith Lang, he is survived by a sister, Virginia Timberman Callaghan, along with two nieces and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County 10168 Worton Rd. Worton, MD 21678 or https://acskc.org/support/general-donation/

