Letter to the Editor: How did we get here?

I guess that 80 years of prosperity and relative peace is too much for our American patriots to stand. Have we forgotten how we once created a new world order after defeating the truly evil forces of fascism. Now there is a restlessness shaking off the compliancy of peace and prosperity. Stand still for a minute, and you can smell the sickly vapor of adrenalin and testosterone, as it emanates from the bloodied canvas of the Republican back bench, populated by such luminaries as Marjorie Taylor Green and our own Andy Harris.

How did we get here? After WW2, Europe was largely a wasteland, it’s industrial centers reduced to ruble. The victors, mostly the United States, could have let anarchy reign, and probably face a WW3, or communist take over, before the end of the century. Yes, the threat of communism was a great, and real, concern. But in the great tradition of all those who seek recognition and power, the danger of communism was exaggerated and amplified, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, from SE Asia to Iran, to Chile, to Central America, ad nauseum.

What did the U.S. do as it surveyed the destruction that it’s victory had wrought? From Wikipedia, “The goals of the United States were to rebuild war-torn regions, remove trade barriers, modernize industry, improve European prosperity and prevent the spread of communism.[2] The Marshall Plan proposed the reduction of interstate barriers and the economic integration of the European Continent while also encouraging an increase in productivity as well as the adoption of modern business procedures.”

What would Donald the Girth have done if it were up to him? I’m sure he would have sucked up to Stalin, admiring the way he removed any opposition with vigor, creating an authoritarian paradise. Not to mention how he bamboozled the peasants into starving themselves to death. There would have been much for his girthiness to admire. I’m sure he would have annexed the Baltic, transforming it into a Riviera studded with golden Trump towers. There would have been enormous statues celebrating his Girth, just like his buddy Stalin kept putting up.

Behind all his bloviating “Trump believes that the post-World War II system, created by Washington, ate away at American power. That system prized relationships with allies committed to democratic capitalism, even when those alliances came with a cost to American consumers. It sought to avoid power grabs by making the observance of international law, and a respect for established international boundaries, a goal unto itself. To Trump, that system gave smaller and less powerful countries leverage over the United States, leaving Americans to pick up the tab for defending allies and promoting their prosperity.”1

“For all its faults, the post-World War II system avoided great-power war and encouraged economic interdependence. Trump, instead, would use American power to strike deals — essentially an argument that peace is as simple as weaving together minerals agreements and trade pacts. There is little precedent to suggest that approach alone works, especially with authoritarian leaders like Putin and President Xi Jinping of China.”2 As he struts, wrapped in his grandiose delusions, he seems convinced that as long as he is at the helm, the world will order itself as he commands.

And now, today, he sits in a position of power, bound and determined to abuse it for his personal gain and have his revenge on those who were merely doing their jobs. His obsessive grip on an imagined universe where he never loses, drives his every move. Human weakness is his pallet, and the darkness he paints of imagined dangers seduces. If you were bamboozled into reinstating him into the Casa Blanco, you should get down on your knees and beg your grandchildren for forgiveness .

Notes:

1&2. David E. Sanger

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/01/briefing/oval-office-showdown.html

John Ramsey

Chestertown