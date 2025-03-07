Wine of the Week: Rosa delle Calle Toscana IGT Rosato

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new wine to our collection, the Rosa delle Calle Toscana IGT Rosato ($19.75, ABV 13.5%) from the Azienda Agricola Le Calle Di Riccardo Catocci winery in the Maremma region of Toscana. The beautiful label’s name of the wine translates as “the pink calla lilies”.

Maremma is Toscana’s least populated part with the variety of its geography including the blue Tyrrhenian Sea, marshes, long narrow beaches dotted with black rock, round hills, mountains thick woods and medieval towns like San Gimignano.

The Le Calle farmhouse is located in Maremma’s heart; between the Tyrrhenian Sea and Monte Amiata. Looking west from the terrace of their cellar you can see the Tyrrhenian Sea and looking east you can see Monte Amiata.

Le Calle’s Rosa delle Calle is 100% Ciliegiolio and Emily and I tasted it recently with our rep. We both liked its prominent fresh red fruit aromas of cherry with strawberry hints, floral aroma of rose petals, crisp acidity for food and a clean finish. As an architect, I always critique the label design and this beautiful label would also make a perfect gift.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this new and refreshing wine. Ian D’Agata, who wrote the tome “Native Grapes of Italy” considers the Ciliegiolo grape to be one of Italy’s “greatest but most underappreciated grape variety”. Come taste and see if you agree!

Cin Cin

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.