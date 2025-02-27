Design with Jenn Martella: The Koast

When I moved to the Eastern Shore 21 years ago, I drove around to select a town in which I hoped to live. Claiborne became my first choice for several reasons; its mix of house styles, its village life and as a history buff, I was intrigued by its unique place in Talbot County’s history. From the wonderful reference book “Where Land and Water Intertwine”, I learned Claiborne once had a steamboat and railway terminal that served multiple ferry lines for transporting day trippers, vacationers, farm goods, etc., prior to 1952, when the first span of the Bay Bridge was built. The wood rail fence separates this property from the original parking lot for the ferries and the railroad.

“The Koast”, today’s featured property, was once the ticket office for the ferries. Before I went inside the house for my tour, I walked along Bayside Drive that had been the railroad track and soon the road became a grassy jetty where I saw remnants of the pilings that once supported the train shed. I made a mental note to return later for what must be spectacular sunsets over the Eastern Bay and the Chesapeake Bay. On that sunny day, I savored the water that glistened in the sunlight and the long vista of blue water that blended into the thin blue line of the far horizon of the Western Shore.

A path of random sized stones leads to the cottage’s front entry stoop that faces west to the Eastern Bay and to the Chesapeake Bay. Outdoor spaces of the private dock at the riprapped shoreline, the brick terrace with a hot tub, picnic table, wooden glider, Adirondack chairs and chaises are positioned throughout the lawn for sunset watching.

The cottage has undergone several additions and was fully updated and renovated in 2012. Additions included a one-story sunroom, laundry and a carport that accommodates two cars. There is also an accessory structure that is sized for a single car garage but is currently used for storage.

The deep blue entry door opens into a spacious open plan living-dining area parallel with the shoreline with long windows offering water views. The white walls and ceiling reflect the sunlight over the beautiful original wood floors.

The window at the side wall next to the fireplace was the original “ticket window” and was relocated next to the fireplace when the sunroom was added. The comfortable seating and the fireplace create a cozy space for watching TV.

The living-dining area’s windows on three walls keep this space sunny throughout the day. I admired the cedar chest that does dual duty as a coffee table like mine does-(great storage for DVD’s) and I loved the sofa’s blue and white fabric.

The dining area can easily accommodate tables like this one that can expand for holidays or other family celebrations. The blue accents of the living room are echoed by the stair wall and the kitchen partial height wall. Wood paneling at each end of the living and dining room area and the solid wood railing that leads to the second floor breaks up the white walls and adds texture.

The dining area’s corner location has windows on the two exterior walls for panoramic views of the water. The glass-fronted hutch compliments the one in the living room. The wide wall opening above the blue partial height wall leads to the kitchen and the door next to the hutch leads to the sunroom for easy flow among the rooms.

The kitchen’s wall opening is capped by a wood ledge and stools to create a breakfast bar. The beautiful wood floors stand out against the off-white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The tile backsplash continues the accents of blue throughout the house.

The kitchen’s “L” shape opposite a row of additional cabinetry and the R/F has ample workspace. I admired how the tile backsplash continues to the underside of the ceiling.

The sunroom addition was offset from the exterior walls of the living-dining area so views from the lining-dining area’s windows were not impacted. The sunroom’s long wrap-around windows offer panoramic views of the water. The row of high ribbon windows bring in additional sunlight without compromising the placement of art on the wall.

Sunrooms are usually my fave rooms and this charming room with the craftsman style rocker, cozy seating and work area could keep me captive all day. The off- white walls and ceiling make the room seem larger than it is and reflects the sunlight. The diagonal vista through the large picture window to the water was mesmerizing. The electric fireplace adds extra warmth when needed and the exterior door gives direct access to the waterside yard.

Between the kitchen and the carport is the laundry/mudroom with an exterior door to the carport for convenience of unloading groceries. As the Weekend Wine Woman at Piazza, I was pleased to see the well-stocked wine rack!

Compact cottages don’t often have a main floor bedroom so this charming bedroom off the living room is a bonus for aging in place. The white beadboard closets along the side wall add texture and I admired how the side walls of the closets are angled to maximize the amount of sunlight to penetrate the room from the window. I also appreciated how the light blue color of the other walls extended onto the ceiling to accentuate the geometry of the closet wall. The blue and white color scheme with the bed linens and the patterned upholstered chair creates a serene retreat.

The vibrant blue and white pattern mixes of wallpaper, shower curtain and window treatment enliven the bathroom. The wood design of the lavatory continues the cottage theme and the high window provides privacy. One door opens into the main floor bedroom and the other door opens into the short hall by the stairs to the second floor.

The stairs to the second floor open to story and a half, three bay layout with single dormer windows in each bay offering water views. The knee walls clad in white beadboard blend into the other white walls and ceiling to create charming interior architecture. The deep slate blue side wall is both an accent wall and also a backdrop for art. This space is currently used as an office but it could be a playroom or teen space for older children.

This spacious bedroom would please any guest and the knee walls are higher for built-in storage. I admired the mix of patterns of the wallpaper and the bedspread and the wood piece that acts as a headboard. The blue shades of the nightstand, chest of drawers in the rear dormer and the rocking chair complete this stylish retreat.

The second floor bath is a half bath tucked into the other single window dormer off the office/sitting room. As an architect, I believe the two single dormers could be revised to become one shed dormer. The shed dormer would connect the storage space under the eaves to the existing dormers so a “Jack and Jill” full bath with access from both bedrooms could be designed.

In addition to the front single window dormer, the other bedroom has a large window in the side gable wall for long views to the water. The two closets at the rear wall of the room provide storage for office needs. If another bedroom is needed, the bed could be placed at the front of the room for water views from both windows.

Cottages are one of my fave architectural styles for their compact floor plans and cozy spaces. Add a site with stunning water views across the Chesapeake Bay, combined with a fully renovated house that is an important part of Talbot County’s history and you have an irresistible opportunity to become the next steward of this historic property!

For more information about this property, contact Ray Stevens with Benson & Mangold Real Estate at 410-226-0111 (o), 410-310-6060 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.raystevens.bensonandmangold.com, Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, [email protected]

Historic photograph from the 2-24-23 Talbot Spy article “Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Train Out of Claiborne”, with the photograph provided by Nancy Aldrich.

“Where Land and Water Intertwine”, An Architectural History of Talbot County, Maryland, by Christopher Weeks, with contributions by Michael O. Bourne, John Frazier, Jr., Marsha L. Fritz and Geoffrey Henry; published by the Johns Hopkins University Press and the Maryland Historical Trust.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.