Letter to the Editor: Maryland’s Legislature is failing rural communities By Janet Christensen-Lewis

Maryland’s Legislature is dominated by Senators and Delegates from urban centers—lawmakers who wield an overwhelming majority to pass legislation that does not meaningfully impact their constituents. They legislate from a distance, with little regard for the rural communities bearing the consequences.

SB0931 and HB1036 are prime examples of this disconnect.

The Majority has sided with the Solar Energy Industry, overriding the voices of rural counties and trampling on local land-use planning and taxation authority. These counties—required by the state to invest time, energy, and taxpayer money into drafting Comprehensive Plans—have done so with care, ensuring growth aligns with the aspirations of their residents. These plans form the backbone of land-use ordinances, designed to protect communities, preserve agricultural lands, and foster responsible development.

Yet the Majority seeks to dismantle this process, imposing laws that strip counties of their ability to safeguard farmland from industrialization. By forcing solar projects onto agricultural land, this legislation accelerates the loss of productive farmland, threatening the future of farming and the cultural heritage that defines our rural communities. The facts cannot be ignored: Maryland’s solar expansion is happening on agricultural land, and the richest, most productive farmland is concentrated in the very rural counties that the Majority chooses to ignore—particularly on the Eastern Shore.

SB0931 enforces a one-size-fits-all landscaping standard for solar developments, disregarding the unique character of each community. It treats the gateway to a historic town the same as a remote backroad, ignoring the value of scenic viewsheds and historic landscapes. Rural communities are not just places on a map; they are living histories, cultures rooted in agriculture, and the embodiment of Maryland’s heritage. This bill sacrifices those values in the name of misguided environmental policy.

Adding insult to injury, the Majority is also undermining local financial autonomy, restricting how counties generate revenue while simultaneously increasing the burden of unfunded mandates with other pieces of legislation. It is an attack on local governance, forcing counties to do more with less while their voices are drowned out in Annapolis.

And for what? The climate benefit that SB0931is meant to support will result in a mere 0.16% reduction of Maryland’s contribution to global CO₂ emissions—an impact so minuscule it is statistically irrelevant. Yet the cost is devastating: the destruction of farmland, the erosion of rural culture, and the continued disenfranchisement of Maryland’s rural communities.

The Majority will pat themselves on the back for their “progress,” but make no mistake: rural Maryland is being sacrificed for political convenience. We cannot stand by in silence while the communities of rural counties around the state and the Eastern Shore are being sacrificed.