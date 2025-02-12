New Leadership at the Academy Art Museum: A Chat with Director Charlotte Potter Kasic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Academy Art Museum has had remarkable directors in the past, with outstanding resumes in arts administration and education. Yet, it remains rare for a visual artist to ascend to the leadership of such institutions. The board of directors has now embraced that rarity by appointing Charlotte Potter Kasic as its new leader.

There were many compelling reasons for the museum to be drawn to Charlotte’s distinctive background. In addition to her significant administrative experience at esteemed institutions like the Chrysler Museum and Barrie Art Museum in Virginia, Charlotte considers herself, first and foremost, an artist. Raised in Vermont by artistic parents, she developed a lifelong passion for working with glass—an interest she pursued through professional training at the Rhode Island School of Design and Alfred University in New York. Her work has since been exhibited internationally in galleries, museums, and universities and is part of numerous private collections.

Even as she honed her craft, Charlotte recognized the vital connection between art and education. This awareness gradually led her into museum work, where she excelled in team management, strategic planning, and resource development while strengthening the link between artistic practice and public engagement.

Now, she brings that expertise and vision to the Academy Art Museum.

Last week, Charlotte visited the Spy studio for our first conversation about her move to the Mid-Shore and her aspirations for the museum, from exhibitions to community outreach.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Musuem please go here.