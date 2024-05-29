Dinner Celebrates Dr. Couch’s Career

Kent County Public Schools staff and supporters spent the evening Thursday, May 9 highlighting the indelible mark soon-to-be-retired Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch has left on the community.

More than 100 people gathered in the ballroom of Chester River Yacht and Country Club to celebrate Dr. Couch’s career with a dinner that also served as a fundraiser for the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund.

“What a night,” Dr. Couch said. “I’m genuinely touched to see all of you here and am humbled by this evening’s celebration.”

The celebration included guest speakers, including past and present board members and Kent County Public Schools administrators and Dr. Couch’s sons. Dr. Couch also received a special citation from the General Assembly.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Couch spoke about the resiliency of the school system she has led here for the last 11 years.

Dr. Couch came on board as superintendent in 2013, moving across the country from her home state of New Mexico.

It was there that she began a career in education ultimately spanning more than 40 years, starting in the classroom and leading to her being named New Mexico’s Superintendent of the Year.

She also received the Superintendent of the Year honor here in Maryland during her tenure at Kent County Public Schools.

“We may be small, but our heart and commitment to our kids are immense,” Dr. Couch said of Kent County Public Schools. “We’ve proven time and again that it’s not the size of the school but our commitment to excellence that truly counts.”

Among the special guests at the celebration were members of Dr. Couch’s family and close friends who flew in from New Mexico, Texas and Puerto Rico.

“Tonight, I am reminded that none of this would have been possible without the support of many of you in this room. A huge thank you to my family and friends — you’ve been my rock,” Dr. Couch said.

She thanked the superintendents from around the state who came out to the celebration, the current and previous Kent County Board of Education members in attendance and her administrative team, whom she called “the real MVPs.”

“As I retire, I’m optimistic about the future of Kent County Public Schools. We’ve built a strong foundation and I have no doubt that you will continue to do great things,” Dr. Couch said. “Together we’ve made a real difference and I will always be grateful for that.”

The Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund thanks Chester River Yacht and Country Club; Happy Chicken Bakery and Catering, which provided the dessert; Wildly Native Flower Farm and Florist; the Kent County High School band for providing the evening’s music; and all those who made the evening possible.

Learn more about the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund at www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx.