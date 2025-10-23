LWV Hosts Chestertown Council and Mayor Candidates

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The League of Women Voters hosted a public forum to highlight the candidates running for Chestertown Council and Mayor in the upcoming November 4 election.

Candidates for Mayor: Meghan Efland. Nikita Beck-Burt, and Mark Mumford

Candidates form Ward 1, Sheila Austrian and Dwight Efland

Pam Ortiz moderated the event, opening with remarks outlining the format and ground rules for the evening.

Each candidate delivered an opening statement, responded to two questions from the League, and concluded with a brief closing statement.

The questions were:

The League of Women Voters has a policy position that supports the use of districted representation in county government as opposed to the at-large representation we currently use to elect commissioners. Three districts would each elect a commissioner to serve. Would you support such a change in representation for the county commissioners?

Chestertown continues to have citizens who are unhoused. What solutions would you support and how do you think they could be implemented?

This video is eighty minutes on length.