It’s the Season By Angela Rieck

The mornings are dark and still now. The moon is my guide when I am walking my dogs. The air is cold and crisp; I keep my hands in my pockets. It is that time of year.

Pumpkin Spice time. It is also autumn.

I just came back from the grocery store, and I realized that this may have gone too far after I spotted Pumpkin spice Cheerios.

Many credit the beginning of this craze to Starbucks’s introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Latte (called PSL by aficionados) in 2003. But it has gone way past a simple latte.

The origin of Pumpkin spice is uncertain. It may have been introduced to the West by the Dutch, in a spice blend called “speculaaskruiden” (mixed spice) that was popular in the 1600s. The Europeans were the first to make pumpkin into a pie using cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and pepper, which became the basic ingredients for pumpkin spice. Many recipes also add allspice and ginger. (Despite its origins, the pumpkin spice craze is centered in North America.)

Food scientists speculate that the reason pumpkin spice is so popular is that the scent evokes nostalgia for the foods of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is associated with warmth, ample food, and family and friends gathering together.

The marketing genius behind pumpkin spice is keeping it seasonal. Pumpkin spice flavored products are typically only available for a short period of time.

Whatever it is, it has really caught on. I did an Internet search of pumpkin-spiced products and it was frankly eye opening. Are you ready? Amazon has a whole section of pumpkin spiced flavored or scented products. Here is an updated list of products that have pumpkin spiced scents or flavors:

Alcohol: Ale, Beer, Liqueur, Wine

Artificial sweeteners

Baked desserts: Biscotti, Brownies, Cakes, Cupcakes, Dessert bars, Moon pies, Oreos (yes, Oreos!), Pies, Protein bars, Pumpkin cookies, Pumpkin rolls, Pumpkin bars, Twinkies, Waffle cookies

Baking products: Marshmallows, Pumpkin spice, Peanut butter powder, Sauce (to drizzle on desserts), Syrups

Bath and body products: Beard Oil, Body scrub, Deodorant, Soap, Skin cream, Toothpaste

Breads: Bagels, Pumpkin bread, Rolls

Breakfast foods: Doughnuts, English muffins, Granola, Granola bars, Instant hot cereals, Muffins, Pancakes, Pop-tarts, Syrup, Waffles

Caffeine drinks: Coffee, Coffee creamers, Lattes, Teas

Candies: Candy corn, Caramels, Chewing gum, Chocolates, Jellybeans, Meringues, Peeps

Cheese

Cough Drops

Crackers, Potato chips, Popcorn

Drinks: Protein Drinks, Pumpkin Spice protein powder (energy drink), Juice

Ethnic Foods: Empanadas, Tamales

Flowers: Mums that smell like pumpkins

Makeup: Chapstick, Face mask, Face cream, Lipstick

Meals: Broth, Burger, Chicken Sandwich, Macaroni and Cheese, Salmon, Sausage, Spam

Milk-based desserts: Cheesecake, DQ Pumpkin Blizzard, Flavored milk, Hot cocoa, Ice cream, Milkshakes, Pudding, Yogurt

Nuts: Almonds, Peanuts, Pecans, Walnuts

Pet Products: Dog biscuits, Dog shampoo, Kitty litter, Pumpkin (good for canine digestion)

Scented home products: Air fresheners, Candles, Christmas ornaments, Diffusers, Sachets, Spray cleaner, Throw pillows, Trash bags

Spreads: Caviar, Cream cheese, Hummus, Pumpkin butter, Pumpkin-flavored butter

And, of course, Cheerios

Pumpkins are good for the immune system. They are high in soluble fiber which slows down how quickly the body absorbs glucose. Pumpkins are rich in beta carotene (which converts to Vitamin A), Vitamin C, and Antioxidants. My acupuncturist recommends pumpkin during the cold and flu season.

Pumpkin is good for dogs with digestive issues, it provides much-needed fiber.

And since we are talking about pumpkins, there are over 150 varieties. I saw a program on local pumpkin growing contests, the world record pumpkin was over 1,469 pounds.

And, of course, there are the beautiful pumpkins that decorate homes, businesses, and yards. The small white pumpkins that we see are mostly Baby Boo pumpkins. The large white pumpkins are creatively called Casper pumpkins. The Blue Doll, Blue Jarrahdale, and Blue Hubbard varieties are those unusual slate blue/gray pumpkins. Then there are the myriads of other decorative pumpkins. No longer simply orange, they come in yellow, blue, white, black, green, pink/coral, gray, brown, striped and multicolored. They are also available in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and mottling. Many of these varieties can be eaten, but most prefer of us their exotic looks.

So don’t be too surprised when you go to the grocery store. While sipping on your pumpkin spiced latte, you may be adding more pumpkin spiced products to your shopping cart.

