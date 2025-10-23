Brampton 1860 Announces New Hire in Event Sales Management

Brampton 1860, a historic boutique hotel and event venue on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nina Fleegle as its new Event Sales Manager. Fleegle joins the Brampton 1860 staff following her successful tenures with KRM Development Corporation and as Executive Director for Main Street Historic Chestertown, where she played a key role in promoting the town’s rich history, cultural attributes, and economic growth.

In her new role, Fleegle will oversee acquisition and coordination of events for Brampton 1860, including weddings, retreats, and special celebrations. She will also work closely with management to enhance the ongoing development of guest experiences and expand the venue’s presence as a top destination for refined gatherings on the Eastern Shore.

“Nina brings exceptional local knowledge, creativity, and community spirit to our staff,” said Hilari Rinehart, co-owner of Brampton 1860”. “Her background in event planning and her passion for Chestertown make her an ideal fit as we continue to grow our hospitality and events offerings.”

A longtime Chestertown resident, Fleegle has deep ties to the local community and a proven record of fostering partnerships that support tourism and small business development. Her transition to Brampton 1860 represents a natural next step in her commitment to celebrating the inn’s and the region’s unique charm and hospitality.

“I’m thrilled to join Brampton 1860 and help create memorable experiences for our guests,” said Fleegle. “This property is such a beautiful reflection of Chestertown’s history and heart, and I’m excited to share that story through each event we host.”

For more information, visit brampton1860.com or call 410.770.1860.