Benedictine’s Next Chapter: A Chat with Executive Director Scott Evans

It can never be said enough times how lucky the Mid-Shore is to have such a remarkable place as Benedictine in our region. And that is the reason we continue to invite Scott Evans, its Executive Director to stop by the Spy Studio at least once a year for a check in session.

Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s most impactful yet quietly integrated institutions. While many know it as the long-standing school in Ridgely, Evans reminds us it is far more than that. With nearly 400 employees and a $30 million annual budget, Benedictine is one of the region’s largest private employers—anchoring not only a school for children with developmental and intellectual disabilities but also a broad network of adult residential and employment programs across Talbot, Caroline, and Anne Arundel counties.