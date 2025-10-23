MENU

October 23, 2025

Benedictine’s Next Chapter: A Chat with Executive Director Scott Evans

It can never be said enough times how lucky the Mid-Shore is to have such a remarkable place as Benedictine in our region.  And that is the reason we continue to invite Scott Evans, its Executive Director to stop by the Spy Studio at least once a year for a check in session.
Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s most impactful yet quietly integrated institutions. While many know it as the long-standing school in Ridgely, Evans reminds us it is far more than that. With nearly 400 employees and a $30 million annual budget, Benedictine is one of the region’s largest private employers—anchoring not only a school for children with developmental and intellectual disabilities but also a broad network of adult residential and employment programs across Talbot, Caroline, and Anne Arundel counties.

In our chat review, Scoott discusses how Benedictine’s mission extends beyond its classrooms and campus—helping people live, work, and thrive as part of their local communities. He also talks candidly about the challenges of staffing and funding a mission-driven organization tied to public education and state support, as well as the optimism surrounding Benedictine’s $14 million capital campaign, now nearing completion. The project, years in the making, represents a major investment in modern residential facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of students and adults with autism and developmental disabilities—an undertaking that Evans calls “the next chapter” in Benedictine’s 65-year legacy.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information or to donate to Benedictine, please visit this page.

