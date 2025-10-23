Benedictine’s Next Chapter: A Chat with Executive Director Scott Evans

In our chat review, Scoott discusses how Benedictine’s mission extends beyond its classrooms and campus—helping people live, work, and thrive as part of their local communities. He also talks candidly about the challenges of staffing and funding a mission-driven organization tied to public education and state support, as well as the optimism surrounding Benedictine’s $14 million capital campaign, now nearing completion. The project, years in the making, represents a major investment in modern residential facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of students and adults with autism and developmental disabilities—an undertaking that Evans calls “the next chapter” in Benedictine’s 65-year legacy.
This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information or to donate to Benedictine, please visit this page.
