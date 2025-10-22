The Miracle of No Kings 2.0 by J.E. Dean

The October 18, 2025 “No Kings 2.0” protests are over. Will they change Donald Trump or his increasingly authoritarian policies? We’ll see. But one thing is already clear: A miracle happened on October 18. Notwithstanding the participation of more than seven million Americans, many of them angry and frustrated, there was no violence. Nobody threw rocks at police, burned cars, or worse, as far as I can tell.

That’s amazing. Mahatma Gandi would have been pleased, especially had he watched the AI-generated video that the President of the United States posted featuring himself flying a military aircraft at a No Kings protest and dumping excrement on the protestors. Disgusting and inappropriate? Yes.

I also must acknowledge that dozens of governors and hundreds of thousands of police and other law enforcement personnel also deserve praise. They, too, were peaceful.

Notwithstanding a long day, signs, and some expletive-laden chanting police may have been offended by, no protester was shot with a rubber bullet, slammed to the ground, tear-gassed, or arrested.

Law enforcement showed professionalism and respect for the First Amendment. (Not too long ago, such respect for the Freedom of Speech was assumed, which makes October 18 all the more remarkable.)

I was not among the seven million protestors due to out-of-state travel. But when I saw the videos of the protests, I was proud to be an American. I experienced hope, hope that somehow, against all expectations, the protestors’ efforts will be rewarded by a change in President Trump’s policies, or at least a movement towards more civil political debate or, better yet, an end to the unnecessary and destructive government shutdown.

Will President Trump pause for a minute to think about what the No Kings movement is trying to tell him? That would be nice, not just for today, but for the future of democracy.

Unfortunately, things like the aforementioned “excrement video,” which I think might be an eye-opener for some of the President’s supporters, and the dismissive rhetoric of some of his advisors, suggest that the President, for whatever reason, is not going to budge.

What was President Trump doing during the protests? After flying to Mar-a-Lago, the President, as is his habit, took to the golf course.

His score has not been released, but I suspect a few of his balls found water and that the man referred to as the “Cheater-in-Chief” kicked his ball out of the rough more than once. It is hard to “be the ball” when seven million of your subjects’ compatriots are calling for your resignation, impeachment, prosecution, or a combination of scenarios that would end Trumpism.

I want Trump to be a successful president but doubt whether that is possible. The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein seems to visit Trump every night. Eventually, House Speaker Mike Johnson will have no choice but to seat Representative Elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), and she will sign the discharge petition that could lead to the release of the Epstein files. That could be the beginning of the end of Trump’s second term.

I often wonder if Trump’s impressive schedule of diplomacy, travel, interior decorating, and architectural fantasies are just efforts to convince the American public that even if Trump engaged in inappropriate (criminal?) activities with Epstein or committed other crimes to enrich himself and his family, he deserves to remain in the White House. Trump truly believes his actions should not be questioned and he should be immune from accountability—you know, like a king.

Will his ardent supporters be able to look past what might prove to be “bombshell revelations” from the Epstein files? Time will tell.

The No Kings protestors are patriots in the best and most authentic meaning of that word. The White House may be in chaos, but, through commitment to nonviolence and intelligence, these Americans proved what it means to be an American. God bless them all.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.