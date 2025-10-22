MENU

October 22, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Highlights

Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The Banner Poll on Governor Moore and its Big Gaps

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the State and region.

This week, Len and Clayton break down the Baltimore Banner’s latest poll, which finds that while most Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore’s performance, many remain unclear about his accomplishments. They also share their “hot takes of the week” — both of which, fittingly, come with a strong baseball flavor.

This video is approximately 14 minutes in length.

 

