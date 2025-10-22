Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The Banner Poll on Governor Moore and its Big Gaps

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the State and region.

This week, Len and Clayton break down the Baltimore Banner’s latest poll, which finds that while most Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore’s performance, many remain unclear about his accomplishments. They also share their “hot takes of the week” — both of which, fittingly, come with a strong baseball flavor.

This video is approximately 14 minutes in length.