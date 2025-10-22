Letter to the Editor: Why Older People Protest

A recent news article about the No Kings rally on October 18th brought over 200 Facebook comments. Many comments ridiculed and mocked attendees for being “old.” For example: “Senior field trip?” “Such a nice outing for the elderly of Eastern Shore.” “Well, now they have to have something to do.” “Senior center closed on Saturdays.”

While I could laugh these off, they motivated me to respond. Seniors were the largest demographic at the rally in Chestertown. I feel I can speak for fellow “Boomers” when I say we are very concerned about the direction our country is headed under the leadership of the current administration.

I am proud to be a vocal, active older American who speaks out, votes, and attends peaceful protests. It’s true, we do have “extra time on our hands.” Retirees, like me, born in the 1950s and ‘60s are freer than younger working parents with children, or college students who face deadlines for exams and projects.

But free time is not the main reason older people protest. Those of us who are 60+ have witnessed history and have spoken out for many decades. We lived through and still recall a time when black children could not attend school with white kids, churches were bombed to retaliate against civil rights activism, black people were denied a vote or even a seat at the lunch counter. Until 1968, Jews and Blacks could not get mortgages to buy houses in certain Washington DC neighborhoods and in other cities. Young men were drafted in the 1960s for an illegitimate war.

Not too long ago, before the ACA was passed, you could be denied health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition and your insurance coverage might end when you left your job. Individual health plans outside of the workplace were scarce and expensive.

I remember when women were paid 50% of what men earned for the same job, and when women couldn’t apply for a credit card in their own name—they had to use their husband’s. Employment ads in the 1960s were separated between male and female job categories.

It wasn’t until 1972, when I was in college, that unmarried women could get birth control prescriptions. I remember when women died in back-alley abortions because the procedure was illegal. There were no protections for clean water or accessible building requirements for the disabled.

I knew LGBTQ couples who were denied marriage licenses and hospital visits with their loved ones because they were not “legal relatives.” Federal workers were exposed and fired just for being gay.

Why did things change? Because people spoke up, demanded change…and voted. We cannot forget those times we lived through and we do not want to go back. Our basic rights, which many of us worked so hard for, now seem like they are slipping away.

We, older protesters, sincerely believe that we are helping future generations. Most of us have children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We are not speaking up for the wealthy or an elite segment of our society. We are speaking up for YOU, me— all working- and middle-class Americans. You may think the denial of rights to legal immigrants does not affect you, or that cuts to Medicaid do not hurt your families. But soon the changes to healthcare benefits, the loss of farm workers, cuts to public education, food stamps, scientific research, vaccines, and so much more, will affect all of us.

It’s time to look ahead with a positive and hopeful attitude and put snide comments aside. Take some time, study and learn about history, understand the struggles of the past, so we aren’t forced to repeat them.

Young people, you are the key to continuing the fight for our democracy. Remember that you have power—to vote, to speak out and that, yes, you can change things for the better. I know, because I saw it happen in my lifetime. Young activists are strong in major cities across the country. They often outnumber older protesters and have creative new ways of getting their messages across. I’m sure Kent County has determined, outspoken young leaders. We need you step up now more than ever.

As Thomas Paine said, “The mind once enlightened cannot again become dark…we have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

Eileen Kessler

Cofounder Citizens Connect, Kent County MD