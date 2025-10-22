CBMM Brings Holiday Cheer with Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on Nov. 22

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will welcome more than 60 exhibitors from across the country to its waterfront campus on Saturday, Nov. 22, for the Holiday Edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival.

Running 10am-4pm, this popular celebration of the region’s unique artistic style returns for festive fun, offering guests the chance to get a jump on holiday shopping. Tickets, including a VIP offering for the ultimate festival experience and CBMM Fall Festival Passes, are on sale now at cbmm.org/SeaGlassFestival, with discounted pricing for CBMM members.

“I am so excited for our fourth annual holiday festival, highlighting new vendors and many returning favorites,” Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival Founder and Organizer Kim Hannon said. “It’s a fun day for the whole family and a great way to find some gifts and decor for the holidays while supporting our talented artisans from the Eastern Shore and beyond!”

This edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will showcase dozens of talented artisans and craftspeople, with an emphasis on festive arts and crafts to fit the holiday season. Guests are invited to shop an array of unique coastal and sea glass goods, including jewelry, home décor, art, and more. A full listing of vendors and more information can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

Food and beverages from a variety of regional vendors will be available for purchase, including craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Live music on both sides of campus will add to the celebration, including returning favorites Dave Hawkins and Jayme D.

Throughout the day, sea glass expert Mary McCarthy will be available to share her knowledge, including shard identification, across from the Hooper Strait Lighthouse. At 11am, she will offer a lecture, “History of the Baltimore Glass Company.”

While enjoying all the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival vendors and offerings, guests are invited to explore the exhibitions and historic structures spread across CBMM’s 18-acre campus.

Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Guests who purchase their tickets in advance will have a special opportunity to enter the festival 30 minutes early at 9:30am. Ticket sales at the door begin at 10am.

Admission is set at $22 for adults, $19 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $10 for active and retired military members, and $9 for children ages 6-to-17, with all children 5-and-younger admitted free.

CBMM members receive discounted pricing for this and other annual festivals celebrating the best of the Bay throughout the year. Adult member tickets are $10, and all children of members (17-and-younger) receive free admission. CBMM members at the Family & Friends level and above can also receive the $10 discounted admission for two additional adult guests.

CBMM members become a part of the Chesapeake story, joining CBMM’s mission as stewards of the region’s rich cultural heritage. To discover all the terrific benefits of membership and join today, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

After debuting at the spring festival, VIP tickets are back to level up the fun. This limited-availability offering includes festival admission with early entrance, a commemorative festival cup and discounts at the bar, a swag bag that includes discounts with select exhibitors, and access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge with a complimentary beer and wine bar. The cost to be a festival VIP is $50 for CBMM members and $80 for non-members.

The CBMM Fall Festival Pass offers entry to three upcoming signature festivals, including OysterFest (Saturday, Oct. 25), the Holiday Edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, and Winter on the Chesapeake (Saturday, Dec. 13). The cost is $20 for CBMM members and $44 for non-members.

During the festival, additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service running to and from CBMM.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs must be kept home during CBMM festivals, including the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is also prohibited.