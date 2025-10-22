Candidate for Mayor: Meghan Efland

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A lifelong Eastern Shore resident and two-term council member, Megan Efland says her run for mayor is driven by pragmatism, not politics.

“I’ve lived in this community my whole life,” she says. “I grew up outside of Church Hill, went to Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, and even when I moved away for a bit, Chestertown was always home.”

Efland, now serving her second term as Ward 4 Council representative, has been a resident of Chestertown proper for 11 years. Her ward includes the hospital, Washington College, the YMCA, and the Dixon Valve complex — a cross section of the town’s public, educational, and economic life. “I ran unopposed both times,” she notes, “because I wanted to get more involved in understanding how the town works — and to represent the many younger families and working residents who are part of its future.”

Professionally, Efland brings a strong business perspective. As Director of Supply Chain at Paul Reed Smith Guitars on Kent Island, she manages logistics, contracts, and production for one of the region’s most respected manufacturers. “When I started, we had about 50 employees — now we’re almost ten times that size,” she says. “That kind of growth teaches you how to plan ahead. Whether it’s a company or a town, there’s cash in and cash out, regular expenses, and long-term projects that need to be built into a plan.”

She believes that pragmatic mindset is exactly what Chestertown needs. “We do a ‘good, better, best’ plan at PRS,” she explains. “Good means keeping things running smoothly; better means having a little more flexibility; best means being ready to access state or federal grants when they come along. The town should think the same way.”

Efland sees deferred maintenance and infrastructure upgrades as top priorities. “We’re fortunate to have a state-of-the-art water and sewer system,” she says, “but a lot of our underground pipes and roads are aging. It’s been kicked down the road for too long. There are low-interest state funds available — we just need to plan ahead, prioritize, and make sure improvements are spread across the town, not just one neighborhood.”

Another key focus is communication. “We have a new middle school being planned, and a surprising number of people don’t even know it’s happening,” she says. “We have multiple generations in town accessing information in very different ways — social media, email, print, word-of-mouth — and we need to reach all of them.”

Efland also wants to see the town make progress on housing. “We need more density, more mixed-use zoning, and a wider range of price points,” she says. “Right now, even faculty and staff at Washington College can’t afford to live here. That affects not just the college but our local employers and schools.”

Equally important, she believes, is breaking down silos in local government. “There’s no real onboarding for new council members or commissioners,” she says. “Everyone’s working in isolation. We should be reviewing the town’s strategic plan together more often — the Planning Commission, the Historic District Commission, the Town Office — so we’re all working toward the same goals.”

Ultimately, Efland says she wants to bring a more open, accessible style of leadership to Town Hall. “I want to be a recognizable figure on the street — someone people can walk up to and talk to,” she says. “This is a beautiful, historic town, but we can still modernize. We can grow smartly and keep our character if everyone feels included in the process.”

The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, 211 Maple Ave.

This video is approximately ten minute in length.