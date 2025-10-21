Gunston School’s 10th Annual Bull & Oyster Roast Raises $150,000 for Campus Technology Overhaul

The Gunston School welcomed more than 220 guests to its waterfront campus for the 10th Annual Bull & Oyster Roast on Saturday, October 18, 2025, chaired by Melanie & Nash McMahan, P’27’28. The school’s largest fundraising event of the year was dedicated to funding a crucial overhaul of the school’s rural campus technology infrastructure.

The event generated more than $73,100 through sponsorships, raffle tickets, and general event income. The live and silent auctions contributed $35,000, and the highlight of the evening was the direct-giving “Raise the Paddle” segment, which alone generated an impressive $45,000, bringing the total gross funds raised to just over $150,000.

The live auction, led by auctioneer Woody Dunstan, P’24, saw enthusiastic bidding for big-ticket items, including a seven-night bareboat charter on a Fountaine Pajot Isla 40 Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a three-bedroom penthouse in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and a beachfront villa in St. Thomas on Bolongo Beach. Unique experiences tailored for the Gunston community were also highly sought after, including 10 VIP seats for the Class of 2026 Graduation and the exclusive first-choice parking spot for the entire 2026-2027 school year. Major bids were rounded out by a professional Paul Reed Smith SE Custom 24 Electric Guitar and a catered cocktail cruise for eight on the Chester River.

The online silent auction, which ran from October 13 through October 19th, allowed the entire Gunston Community to participate. The selection featured tempting travel and local excursions, including a three-night stay in a lovely waterfront Annapolis condo, a weekend getaway in St. Michaels, a five-day Myrtle Beach vacation, a Deep Creek Cabin Weekend, and several fishing charters. Gift certificates for popular local restaurants were also available, alongside offerings of golf and spa packages, and original artwork.

Head of School John Lewis commented on the successful night. “The community’s response was overwhelming and demonstrates a shared vision for Gunston’s future. A comprehensive overhaul of our network infrastructure is now fully supported, which will ensure fast, secure, and seamless connectivity across campus. These upgrades are essential to supporting student learning, classroom technology, campus safety systems, and daily operations.”

Guests also enjoyed delicious food from Phat Daddy’s BBQ, Superior OysterShuckers, and Emily’s Produce, along with a beer truck, wine pull, cocktails, and dancing to round out the evening.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.

Photos by Elaina Faith Photography