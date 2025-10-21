Easton’s Revamped Wardroom Restaurant is a Culinary Delight by Maria Grant

Easton’s Wardroom, formerly an epicurean market and bistro, has transformed into a welcoming restaurant, featuring Italian-inspired cuisine painstakingly prepared and appealing to a variety of palates. And like all other Bluepoint Hospitality establishments, the décor is beyond tasteful. No detail has been overlooked, resulting in an appealing warm yet quietly sophisticated atmosphere.

When I asked Bluepoint Hospitality and 2024 James Beard Award Winner Chef Harley Peet what goals he and owner Paul Prager had for Easton’s revamped Wardroom restaurant, Peet replied, “We want it to be like somebody’s friendly dining room in Italy. We aspire to present an authentic-style Italian pasta, convivial service, with food cooked to perfection. Plus, we offer an amazing array of wine and cocktail selections.”

The jury is in. Mission accomplished and more. The Wardroom has turned into an energetic place to dine, offering a variety of top-drawer Italian-inspired meals, including plates to share, delectable desserts, and a killer beverage list.

For readers who have been to Bluepoint’s other local establishments, The Wardroom is the sweet spot between the newly reopened Washington Street Pub, home of high-quality comfort food galore, (my favorite is the open-faced turkey sandwich) and the high-end ultra-chic Bas Rouge which often serves as more of a special occasion destination. And for a quiet repast, let’s not forget the sophisticated Stewart, just around the corner from The Wardroom, which in addition to being a scotch bar offers champagne, wine, cocktails, and small plates. (My favorite, the short rib grilled cheese sandwich. My friend raves about the sashimi.)

The Wardroom’s new menu features several appetizers including burrata with chestnut duo and rosemary oil, minestrone soup, yellowfin tuna crudo; four different salads; seven pasta choices (I ordered the linguine lobster diavolo which I highly recommend); a veal chop, grilled eggplant, and tuna with farro risotto, pumpkin and pomegranate.

“For the table” menu options for two or more include branzino, rotisserie chicken, prime NY strip, and a three-pound Maine lobster, with a choice of two vegetables selected from roasted marble potatoes, brussels sprouts, sauteed mushrooms, and broccoli rabe.

Handcrafted pastas are prepared daily in the pasta kitchen, and artisanal bread selections feature Focaccia baked daily and paired with tailored olive oil.

The Italian wine collection features more than 400 selections from various regions and producers—the most extensive wine list I’ve seen in a restaurant. Cocktail selections have been carefully curated to enhance the restaurant’s ambiance. (I must confess to being a bit of a cocktail maven. My four specialties are the sidecar, Manhattan, vodka martini with garlic jalapeno olives, and the old fashioned. I ordered the old fashioned at the Wardroom. It was the best I’ve ever had. I will try to recreate it, but it may take some doing. According to the menu, the cocktail involves Nonino Amaro.)

Desserts include fig crostata with spiced almond crumble (Peet compares it to a giant fig newton cookie), ice cream from Bluepoint Hospitality’s Bon Heur shop, lemon ricotta cheesecake, and a flourless chocolate torta caprese.

For Sunday brunch, The Wardroom offers frittatas, pancakes, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, eggs benedict, omelets, breakfast meats, paninis, salads, pasta, bakery baskets, cocktails, and more.

The culinary team that created these off-the-charts menus is the famed Harley Peet and Chef de Cuisine of The Wardroom Maryland’s own Jesse Wheeler.

Given the approachable and delectable dinner and brunch menu selections, the extensive wine list and finely crafted cocktails, the delicious desserts, the friendly waitstaff, and the casual and inviting atmosphere, I predict The Wardroom will be a major success and a frequent dining destination for both locals and out-of-town Easton visitors. I, for one, can’t wait to return.

The Wardroom is open for dinner from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., and open for Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.