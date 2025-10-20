MENU

October 20, 2025

Candidates Forum For Tuesday, October 21 Moved to Emmanuel Episcopal Church

The Candidates Forum originally scheduled to take place in Town Hall has been moved to Emmanuel  Episcopal Church at 101 N Cross Street,  Chestertown.

The time remains the same, 6 pm.

