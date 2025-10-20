Candidates Forum For Tuesday, October 21 Moved to Emmanuel Episcopal Church

The Candidates Forum originally scheduled to take place in Town Hall has been moved to Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 101 N Cross Street, Chestertown.
The time remains the same, 6 pm.
Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown
The Candidates Forum originally scheduled to take place in Town Hall has been moved to Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 101 N Cross Street, Chestertown.
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.