Profiles in Spirituality: A Chat with Rev. Mark Tooley on Lutheranism and the Reformation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rev. Mark Tooley’s journey began in Owensboro, Kentucky, where he was raised as the youngest of six in a large Catholic family. Surrounded by cousins, music, and small-town gatherings, he was well prepared for the close-knit communities he now serves as pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Easton. His intellectual curiosity led him across several denominations before he discovered that Lutheran theology offered, as he puts it, “the place of the most grace.”

That insight guided him to seminary, ordination, and ministry as a family pastor, and in 2022, he accepted the call to Emmanuel, where he now serves his congregation with warmth, intellect, and a touch of humor.

As part of our ongoing Profiles in Spirituality series, The Spy spoke with Rev. Tooley about the Lutheran Church’s deep connection to the Reformation and why Emmanuel will celebrate it at the Talbot Agriculture and Education Center next Sunday.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.

Reformation Celebration

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Location: Talbot Agriculture and Education Center, Easton, Maryland

Time: 10:30 a.m. – Divine Service, followed by family activities, a free bluegrass concert by Flatland Drive, and concluding with a Vesper service and free chicken dinner. Contact: Emmanuel Lutheran Church 315 North College Avenue, Easton, MD 21601 Phone: (410) 822-0661 Email: [email protected] Website: www.emmanueleaston.org