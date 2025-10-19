Hundreds Gather in Chestertown for “No Kings” Protest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An estimated 400 to 500 Chestertown residents gathered Saturday at Fountain Park to take part in the international No Kings protest, part of a coordinated nationwide response to what participants described as an abuse of power by President Donald Trump and his administration. The demonstration focused on opposition to the president’s immigration crackdown, the deployment of federal troops into American cities, and broader concerns about threats to democracy.

Close to 7 million people showed up peacefully for Saturday’s rallies across the nation.

Speakers included Heather Mizeur, former Maryland Delegate; Wayne Gilchrest, former U.S. Representative; Professor Adam Goodheart, Director of the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College; Rosie Ramsey Granillo, Director of the Kent County Local Management Board; and Silvia Gonzalez Roman and Jen Gloede, Co-Founders of Eastern Shore Indivisible.

The event combined speeches, music, and calls to civic action, echoing similar gatherings across the country that urged citizens to “defend the republic from authoritarian overreach.”

This video is approximately 9 minutes in length.